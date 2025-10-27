Capital Bancorp, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.07 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $8.67 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capital Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.6% to $52.02 million from $38.35 million last year.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.07 Mln. vs. $8.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $52.02 Mln vs. $38.35 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.