Capital Bancorp (FRA:316) Price Target Increased by 8.45% to 21.26

The average one-year price target for Capital Bancorp (FRA:316) has been revised to 21.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 19.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.96 to a high of 23.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from the latest reported closing price of 18.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 316 is 0.05%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 4,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 360K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 87.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 320K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 36.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 34.72% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 204K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 11.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 202K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 30.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.