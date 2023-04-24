Capital Bancorp (FRA:316) Price Target Decreased by 8.25% to 19.31

The average one-year price target for Capital Bancorp (FRA:316) has been revised to 19.31 / share. This is an decrease of 8.25% from the prior estimate of 21.05 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.72 to a high of 23.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.75% from the latest reported closing price of 15.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 316 is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 5,288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 370K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 286K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 259K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 32.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 216K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 4.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.