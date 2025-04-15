Stocks
CBNK

CAPITAL BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $CBNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 15, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CAPITAL BAN ($CBNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $58,579,620 and earnings of $0.74 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CBNK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CAPITAL BAN Insider Trading Activity

CAPITAL BAN insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
  • DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.
  • STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CAPITAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 253,819 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,233,841
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 229,232 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,533,112
  • KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 97,258 shares (+213.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,853
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 77,609 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,211,856
  • FOURTHSTONE LLC added 71,627 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,369
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 70,420 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,006,970
  • HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC added 41,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,243

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CBNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.