CAPITAL BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $CBNK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAPITAL BAN ($CBNK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $58,579,620 and earnings of $0.74 per share.

CAPITAL BAN Insider Trading Activity

CAPITAL BAN insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

CAPITAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

