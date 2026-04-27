Capital Asset Advisory Trims Nearly $7 Million Worth of VTC -- Should Income Investors Take Note?

Key Points

Capital Asset Advisory sold 89,636 shares of VTC for an estimated $6.96 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

Post-trade, Capital Asset holds 716,102 shares valued at $55.43 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

VTC now represents 2.1% of the fund's 13F assets under management (AUM) -- down from 2.5% the prior quarter -- placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) by 89,636 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $6.96 million based on the average closing price for the period. After the trade, the fund reported holding 716,102 shares, worth $55.43 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

The sale brings VTC to 2.1% of the fund's 13F AUM, down from 2.5% as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VV: $338.0 million (13.0% of AUM) NYSE: AGG: $161.5 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE: IDEV: $116.3 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE: SPDW: $99.3 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE: VO: $78.7 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, VTC shares were trading at $77.03, with a 6.65% one-year total return, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 23 percentage points over the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.7 billion Dividend yield 4.87% Expense ratio 0.03% 1-year total return 6.65%

ETF snapshot

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) seeks to track the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index, offering broad, diversified exposure to investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds.

Holds a diversified mix of short-, intermediate-, and long-term maturities, with a focus on high-quality corporate issuers.

Passively managed with a competitive expense ratio, designed for institutional and individual investors seeking cost-effective fixed income exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital Asset Advisory's trim of its VTC position looks like routine portfolio housekeeping rather than a signal of concern about corporate bonds. The sale -- worth roughly $6.96 million -- barely registers against the fund's roughly $2.6 billion in total AUM, representing just 0.27% of reportable assets. With VTC still holding 716,102 shares at quarter-end, the fund remains a meaningful stakeholder in the ETF.

Investment-grade corporate bonds have faced a challenging stretch relative to equities, and VTC's 6.65% one-year total return -- while impressive in fixed income terms -- unsurprisingly lagged the broader market. For income-focused investors, though, this fund remains a solid option. VTC's 4.87% annualized dividend yield is a meaningful return on its own, and its diversified exposure to hundreds of investment-grade corporate issuers reduces single-company risk considerably. In addition, VTC carries a minimal 0.03% expense ratio and has handily outperformed the corporate bond category over the past 12 months.

Objectively, there’s not much that’s noteworthy about this sale. For diversified wealth managers, trimming a single bond ETF position doesn't necessarily signal a change in conviction -- it could simply reflect routine portfolio maintenance or an effort to stay within target weight limits as the broader portfolio evolves.

For long-term investors seeking steady income and lower volatility than equities, broad corporate bond funds like VTC can still play a useful role in a balanced portfolio. VTC might be a good fit for those looking to temper their equity risk while still collecting a nearly 5% annualized dividend yield.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.