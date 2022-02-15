Commodities

Capital A's engineering arm to build Kuala Lumpur MRO facilities

Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Capital A Bhd's Asia Digital Engineering said on Tuesday it will build integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd's AIRA.KL Asia Digital Engineering said on Tuesday it will build integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The company said in a statement that the development of the facilities will commence in mid-2022.

The facilities will be able to provide heavy MRO services for up to 14 commercial aircraft at any time, it said.

