Capital A's engineering arm to build Kuala Lumpur MRO facilities
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd's AIRA.KL Asia Digital Engineering said on Tuesday it will build integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
The company said in a statement that the development of the facilities will commence in mid-2022.
The facilities will be able to provide heavy MRO services for up to 14 commercial aircraft at any time, it said.
