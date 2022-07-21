Capital Allocation Trends At Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Aren't Ideal

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wolverine World Wide, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$111m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$967m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Wolverine World Wide has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NYSE:WWW Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Wolverine World Wide's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wolverine World Wide.

So How Is Wolverine World Wide's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Wolverine World Wide's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 10%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Wolverine World Wide to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Wolverine World Wide's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 35% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 13% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Wolverine World Wide, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

While Wolverine World Wide isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

