Capital Allocation Trends At Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Aren't Ideal

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tootsie Roll Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$76m ÷ (US$995m - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Tootsie Roll Industries has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.5%.

NYSE:TR Return on Capital Employed October 29th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tootsie Roll Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Tootsie Roll Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tootsie Roll Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 12% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Tootsie Roll Industries (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

While Tootsie Roll Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.