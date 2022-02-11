Capital Allocation Trends At Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thor Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$7.8b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Thor Industries has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto industry average of 15% it's much better.

NYSE:THO Return on Capital Employed February 11th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Thor Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Thor Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 25% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Thor Industries' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Thor Industries in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Thor Industries does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

