Capital Allocation Trends At Textron (NYSE:TXT) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Textron (NYSE:TXT), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Textron:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$703m ÷ (US$15b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Textron has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 7.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Textron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Textron's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Textron. About five years ago, returns on capital were 10%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Textron becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Textron's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 77% return. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

