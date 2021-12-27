Capital Allocation Trends At Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Skechers U.S.A, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$582m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Skechers U.S.A has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 14%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Skechers U.S.A's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Skechers U.S.A's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Skechers U.S.A in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 72% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

