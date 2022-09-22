Capital Allocation Trends At Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Reynolds Consumer Products, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$416m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$519m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Reynolds Consumer Products has an ROCE of 9.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Household Products industry average of 14%. NasdaqGS:REYN Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Reynolds Consumer Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reynolds Consumer Products.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Reynolds Consumer Products' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 9.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Reynolds Consumer Products has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Reynolds Consumer Products. In light of this, the stock has only gained 1.6% over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Reynolds Consumer Products (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Reynolds Consumer Products may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

