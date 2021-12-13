Capital Allocation Trends At Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rambus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0099 = US$11m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Rambus has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Rambus doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.0% from 7.5% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Rambus. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 108% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

