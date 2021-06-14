Capital Allocation Trends At PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PriceSmart:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$143m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$502m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

So, PriceSmart has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Return on Capital Employed June 14th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PriceSmart compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PriceSmart.

What Can We Tell From PriceSmart's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at PriceSmart, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On PriceSmart's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PriceSmart's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 9.0% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

PriceSmart does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PriceSmart that you might be interested in.

