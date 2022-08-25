Capital Allocation Trends At Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nu Skin Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$248m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$384m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Nu Skin Enterprises has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 19% generated by the Personal Products industry. NYSE:NUS Return on Capital Employed August 25th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nu Skin Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nu Skin Enterprises here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Nu Skin Enterprises' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line On Nu Skin Enterprises' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Nu Skin Enterprises have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 18% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Nu Skin Enterprises and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

