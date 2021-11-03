Capital Allocation Trends At Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mission Produce, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$66m ÷ (US$821m - US$94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, Mission Produce has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.5% average generated by the Food industry.

NasdaqGS:AVO Return on Capital Employed November 3rd 2021

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Mission Produce's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last two years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Mission Produce is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 56% over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

