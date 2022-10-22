Capital Allocation Trends At Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mission Produce is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$23m ÷ (US$954m - US$124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Mission Produce has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.6%.

What Can We Tell From Mission Produce's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mission Produce doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last three years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Mission Produce's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Mission Produce in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 17% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Mission Produce that you might find interesting.

