Capital Allocation Trends At Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Aren't Ideal

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Middleby is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$563m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$823m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Middleby has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

NasdaqGS:MIDD Return on Capital Employed January 19th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Middleby's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Middleby here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Middleby doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Middleby. Furthermore the stock has climbed 49% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Middleby and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

