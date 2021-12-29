Capital Allocation Trends At LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LifeVantage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$19m ÷ (US$76m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, LifeVantage has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqCM:LFVN Return on Capital Employed December 29th 2021

In the above chart we have measured LifeVantage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LifeVantage here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LifeVantage doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 55% where it was five years ago. However it looks like LifeVantage might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, LifeVantage has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From LifeVantage's ROCE

In summary, LifeVantage is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 21% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

LifeVantage does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LifeVantage that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

