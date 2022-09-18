Capital Allocation Trends At H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for H&R Block, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$745m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$999m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, H&R Block has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.3% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:HRB Return on Capital Employed September 18th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for H&R Block compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for H&R Block.

What Does the ROCE Trend For H&R Block Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at H&R Block, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 44% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From H&R Block's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for H&R Block. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 110% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for H&R Block you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

