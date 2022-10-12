Capital Allocation Trends At Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Aren't Ideal

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Harley-Davidson:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$797m ÷ (US$12b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Harley-Davidson has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Harley-Davidson compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Harley-Davidson.

So How Is Harley-Davidson's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Harley-Davidson, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 13% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Harley-Davidson becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Harley-Davidson is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 16% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Harley-Davidson does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

