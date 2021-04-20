Capital Allocation Trends At Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Aren't Ideal

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hallador Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$4.9m ÷ (US$384m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Hallador Energy has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 8.0%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of returns that Hallador Energy is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 1.6% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 36% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Key Takeaway

To see Hallador Energy reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

