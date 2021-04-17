Capital Allocation Trends At Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fox is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Fox has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:FOXA Return on Capital Employed April 17th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Fox's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fox here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Fox's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However it looks like Fox might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Fox's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 43% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Fox, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

While Fox isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.