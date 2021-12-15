Capital Allocation Trends At Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Aren't Ideal

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fox:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Fox has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 8.4% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:FOXA Return on Capital Employed December 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fox compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fox.

What Can We Tell From Fox's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Fox's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 27% four years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Fox's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 27% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Fox you'll probably want to know about.

