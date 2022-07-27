Capital Allocation Trends At FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at FedEx (NYSE:FDX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on FedEx is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$86b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, FedEx has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 15%.

NYSE:FDX Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

In the above chart we have measured FedEx's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FedEx here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FedEx Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at FedEx doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 8.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On FedEx's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that FedEx is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

FedEx does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FedEx that you might be interested in.

