Capital Allocation Trends At Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Dollar General (NYSE:DG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dollar General is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$26b - US$5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Dollar General has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Multiline Retail industry.

NYSE:DG Return on Capital Employed December 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dollar General compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Dollar General's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dollar General, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Dollar General is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 223% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to continue researching Dollar General, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Dollar General may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

