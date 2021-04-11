Capital Allocation Trends At Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cerner:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$831m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Cerner has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Cerner's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cerner here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cerner doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 18% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Cerner is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 30% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

