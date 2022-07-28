Capital Allocation Trends At Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Acuity Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$492m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$867m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, Acuity Brands has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Electrical industry.

NYSE:AYI Return on Capital Employed July 28th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acuity Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Acuity Brands.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Acuity Brands doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Acuity Brands in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 13% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Acuity Brands could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

