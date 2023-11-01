Capital A to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

Adds details about acquisition in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Air Asia parent Capital A Berhad CAPI.KL on Wednesday said it plans to list on the Nasdaq by entering into a deal with a special purpose acquisition company Aetherium Acquisition Corp GMFI.O.

Under the deal, Aetherium Acquisition will acquire all the issued and outstanding share capital of Capital A International, resulting in the formation of a new listed entity.

Aetherium Acquisition will ascribe to Capital A International for an indicative equity value of $1 billion alongside additional net cash proceeds.

Capital A expects to record a one-off gain from the proposed combination, it added.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sonia Cheema)

