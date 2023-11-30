News & Insights

Capital A considers potential IPO of AirAsia Philippines

November 30, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Capital A CAPI.KL said on Thursday it is actively exploring financing options for its Indonesian and Philippines operations, including a potential initial public offering for AirAsia Philippines in the near term.

The company also reported a loss attributable of 178.8 million ringgit ($38.39 million) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 901.3 million ringgit a year earlier.

($1 = 4.6570 ringgit)

