Capital A appoints non-executive chairman for aviation

Capital A Bhd has appointed a veteran of the telecoms industry as the non-executive chairman of its aviation unit and will form an independent board overseeing the business, the group said on Friday.

Jamaludin Ibrahim, who was appointed as the chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd, said the full board would be announced soon.

