Capita to unveil restructuring and 400 mln stg disposal plan -Sky News

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Capita PLC on Wednesday will unveil a fresh restructuring of the embattled outsourcer, along with a plan to raise 400 million pounds ($556.04 million) from a string of disposals, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Capita, which provides IT-led business services to the public and private sector, will be reorganised under two core divisions called government services and customer management, with a third division to be responsible for managing the company's non-core businesses, Sky said.

The company has been trying to sell its non-core assets for the past year to shore up its finances.

Capita declined to comment on the Sky News report.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

