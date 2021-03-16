Capita to unveil restructuring and 400 mln stg disposal plan -Sky News

Adds Capita's response

March 16 (Reuters) - Capita PLC CPI.L on Wednesday will unveil a fresh restructuring of the embattled outsourcer, along with a plan to raise 400 million pounds ($556.04 million) from a string of disposals, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Capita, which provides IT-led business services to the public and private sector, will be reorganised under two core divisions called government services and customer management, with a third division to be responsible for managing the company's non-core businesses, Sky said.

The company has been trying to sell its non-core assets for the past year to shore up its finances.

Capita declined to comment on the Sky News report.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dan Grebler)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.