Capita to unveil restructuring and 400 mln stg disposal plan - Sky News

March 16 (Reuters) - Capita PLC CPI.L on Wednesday will unveil a fresh restructuring of the embattled outsourcer alongside a plan to raise 400 million pounds ($556.04 million) from a string of disposals, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Alongside its annual results, the company will announce that it will slash the number of operating divisions to just three, the report added.

Capita, which provides IT-led business services to the public and private sector, will be reorganised under two core divisions called government services and customer management, with a third division to be responsible for managing the company's non-core businesses, Sky said.

The company has been trying to sell its non-core assets for the past year to shore up its finances.

Capita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

