Capita to restructure business, seeks 700 mln pounds from disposals

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
March 17 (Reuters) - Capita CPI.L unveiled a plan on Wednesday to reorganise its business into three divisions and raise 700 million pounds ($973.63 million) from selling non-core assets as the British outsourcer seeks to accelerate a turnaround.

