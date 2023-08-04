Capita Slips To Loss In H1 On Weak Revenues; FY23 View Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a British business process outsourcing and services provider, reported Friday that its first-half loss before tax was 67.9 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 0.1 million pounds.

Loss per share was 5.06 pence, compared to earnings of 1.10 pence per share a year ago.

The loss in the latest period reflected business exits, non-core Portfolio goodwill impairment and costs associated with the Group's cyber incident.

Adjusted profit before tax increased 34 percent to 33.1 million pounds from last year's 24.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.34 pence, compared to 3.98 pence last year.

Revenue declined 3 percent to 1.48 billion pounds from 1.52 billion pounds a year ago.

Adjusted revenue increased 6 percent from last year to 1.40 billion euros, with growth in underlying trading and one-off benefits in Experience from Virgin Media O2 contract transition and a commercial settlement

Looking ahead, Capita said its full-year expectations remain unchanged, and is on track to deliver acceleration in financial performance in 2023.

The company targets to double the Group EBIT margin over the medium term, underpinned by 40 million pounds cost savings by the end of 2024.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strategy, focused on two core, growing markets is working. We have delivered increased adjusted revenue growth for the fourth successive reporting period, improving profitability, winning an increasing amount of work with new clients, and remain on track to deliver on our full-year expectations."

