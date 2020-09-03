Capita shares rise after report of private equity interest

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Capita CPI.L jumped as much as 14% to the top of London's mid-cap index .FTMC on Thursday after a report revealed private equity firm CVC Capital Partners was interested in the British outsourcer.

Capita's stock, which has tumbled 80% this year, was up 10.4% at 32.34 pence in early trade.

CVC could also be challenged by a rival suitor interested in Capita's education software division, the Daily Mail report said. (http://dailym.ai/31UIyUO)

Capita, which put the division up for sale earlier this year and whose turnaround plan has been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

