Capita says restructuring will require more investment

March 5 (Reuters) - Outsourcing group Capita CPI.L reported a sharp rise in net debt in its full year results on Thursday and said it would have to invest more than initially thought in its ongoing restructuring.

In line with earlier media reports the company also said it was exploring the sales of some of its non-core operations as it seeks to simplify its business.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 275 million pounds ($354 million), down 2% on a year ago, and adjusted net debt of 790.6 million pounds, up from 466.1 million pounds earlier.

($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

