Capita plc Updates Total Voting Rights and Shares

Capita plc has announced that its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, amount to 1,701,273,523 shares, each carrying one vote. This figure will aid shareholders in determining their notification requirements under regulatory guidelines. Notably, 7,381,828 shares held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust are excluded from the company’s EPS calculation.

