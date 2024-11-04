News & Insights

Capita plc Updates Total Voting Rights

November 04, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Capita plc has announced that its total voting rights consist of 1,701,273,523 ordinary shares, each with one vote, as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under FCA rules. The shares include those held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust, which are not considered in the company’s EPS calculation.

