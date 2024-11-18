Capita plc Moves Office Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Capita plc has relocated its registered office to a smaller space in Paddington, London, as part of its ongoing cost reduction efforts, aligning with its hybrid and flexible working model. This strategic move is expected to generate cost savings for the company while continuing to support its extensive operations in the UK and Europe.

