Capita (LSE:CPI) Price Target Decreased by 12.60% to 40.76

The average one-year price target for Capita (LSE:CPI) has been revised to 40.76 / share. This is an decrease of 12.60% from the prior estimate of 46.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.03 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.28% from the latest reported closing price of 17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capita. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPI is 0.04%, an increase of 28.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 119,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,538K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,876K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 24.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,082K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 25.53% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 10,629K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,405K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 10,335K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,210K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

