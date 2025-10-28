Capita (LSE:CPI) Price Target Increased by 21.71% to 535.70

The average one-year price target for Capita (LSE:CPI) has been revised to 535.70 GBX / share. This is an increase of 21.71% from the prior estimate of 440.13 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 324.21 GBX to a high of 945.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.33% from the latest reported closing price of 330.00 GBX / share.

Capita Maintains 13.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 13.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 3.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capita. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPI is 0.02%, an increase of 44.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 7,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 7,855K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 10.29% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 1,400.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 63.53% over the last quarter.

