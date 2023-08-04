News & Insights

CPI

Capita flags up to $32 mln costs related to cyber incident

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 04, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on cyber incident in paragraph 2, half-year results in paragraph 3

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Capita CPI.L said on Friday it expected net exceptional costs of up to 20-25 million pounds ($32 million) related to the cyber incident which rocked the British outsourcing firm in March.

The group, however, retained its full-year earnings outlook.

The company confirmed that some data was "exfiltrated" following the cyber incident and said its probe was close to completion.

"There was minimal operational impact to the majority of

our clients and their customers during the incident," Capita said in a statement.

The company said it aimed to double the operating margin over the medium term, helped by 40 million pounds of cost savings by the end of 2024 after posting a 34% jump in half-yearly adjusted pre-tax profit.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.