Capita flags up to $32 mln costs related to cyber incident

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Capita CPI.L said on Friday it expected net exceptional costs of up to 20-25 million pounds ($31.8 million) related to the cyber incident which rocked the British outsourcing firm in March but the group retained its full-year earnings outlook.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

