Capita CEO Lewis to retire by 2023 end; AWS' Hernandez to take over

July 31, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Capita CPI.L said on Monday its chief executive of more than five years, Jon Lewis, will retire towards end of 2023 and Adolfo Hernandez has been appointed as its next CEO.

Lewis, 61, will step down from the top role and as a director on the board but will remain in the business until next July to ensure an orderly transition, Capita said in a statement.

Hernandez, a veteran in the technology sector, is currently vice president, Global Telecommunications for Amazon Web Services.

Lewis has served Capita as CEO since December 2017 and his departure comes months after the outsourcing firm had reportedly confirmed to pension clients that some data it processed was likely to have been hacked during a cyber incident in March.

"Adolfo (Hernandez) has a great track record in accelerating revenue growth driven by digital services," said Capita Chairman David Lowden.

Capita also said that the trading for the first six months of the year had been in line with its expectations.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

