Capinfo Proposes Modernizing Governance Changes

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1075) has released an update.

Capinfo Company Limited has proposed amendments to its Articles of Association to comply with the latest paperless listing regime and electronic corporate communication requirements. These changes, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on June 18, 2024, are designed to modernize governance and maintain regulatory compliance. Shareholders will soon receive a circular with full details of the proposed amendments.

For further insights into HK:1075 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.