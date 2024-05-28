News & Insights

Capinfo Proposes Modernizing Governance Changes

May 28, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1075) has released an update.

Capinfo Company Limited has proposed amendments to its Articles of Association to comply with the latest paperless listing regime and electronic corporate communication requirements. These changes, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on June 18, 2024, are designed to modernize governance and maintain regulatory compliance. Shareholders will soon receive a circular with full details of the proposed amendments.

