Capinfo Prepares for Board and Supervisory Elections

May 28, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1075) has released an update.

Capinfo Company Limited is set to re-elect and elect its Directors and Supervisors during the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2024, as the current terms come to an end. All existing directors, except Mr. Feng Jianxun and Mr. Su Zhongxing who are retiring due to other commitments, will be up for re-election, while Mr. Jiang Wei and Mr. Li Jianqiang have been nominated as new candidates. The Board has also endorsed the independence and qualifications of the nominees, aiming for diversity with professionals from various fields including two female candidates.

