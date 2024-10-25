News & Insights

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Updates H Shares Registrar

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1075) has released an update.

Capinfo Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its H shares registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, which will handle all future applications for the transfer of H shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations in the financial markets.

