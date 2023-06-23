Capgemini To Buy Japanese Cloud And Digital Services Firm BTC Corp.; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, Friday said it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire BTC Corp., a Japanese cloud and digital services provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary conditions precedents, including foreign investment regulatory filing.

Capgemini expects the acquisition to enable it to further build its cloud and digital capabilities in Japan to meet client demand for its end-to end services.

Tokyo -based BTC employs 500+ highly skilled professionals that enables organizations to solve their most complex challenges with agile and efficient development. The company provides cloud integration related services to support the digital transformation of its several international and local clients.

Shinichi Tonomura, Chairman of the Board of Capgemini Japan and member of the Group Executive Committee, said, "As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to organizations, Capgemini is acquiring BTC to strengthen our ability to enable clients in Japan to run their entire business in the cloud, with all the flexibility and sustainability benefits that this brings. This acquisition is a clear indication of our commitment to invest in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region."

